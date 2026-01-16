Troy Vincent believes the 2028 Olympics can improve the country’s “global reputation”

The NFL’s effort to become an international business hinges in large part on the nation in which the National Football League is based having a good reputation around the globe. NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent believes it does not.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Vincent recently expressed concern about the country’s standing during a panel discussion on sports diplomacy at The Stimson Center in Washington.

The relevant remarks begin here.

Speaking in the context of the upcoming involvement of flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Vincent raised the issue of “how the world truly perceives us coming out of our current conditions.”

“We’ve got this global reputation that just makes you — and I did it — stay in your hotel room, because you’re embarrassed,” Vincent said. “You don’t know what to say to people, because that’s my country. And this is how we’re acting. And we’re better than that. I know the people that’s in this room, we’re better than that. So I think about that L.A. piece, and go, ‘Man, how are we going to show up?’ We’ve got one chance, because it may not ever come back.”

Vincent mentioned no specific politicians. He didn’t need to. The current divide in the nation includes those who are concerned about how we’re perceived and those who think everything is fine.

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s a reaction to Vincent’s comments. The NFL still needs the current administration to sign off on the media merger with ESPN, with recent indications pointing to potential approval by April.

Of course, there are fairly simple ways to repair any potential damage to the relationship. Far simpler, perhaps, than repairing the damage about which Vincent is concerned.