Liam Coen withdraws from Jaguars coaching search, will stay with Bucs on new contract

Liam Coen will not be departing the Buccaneers this offseason.

While a report emerged on Tuesday that Tampa Bay was bracing for Coen to depart the franchise to become Jacksonville’s head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Coen has taken himself out of the running for the Jaguars job. Instead, Coen will stay with the Buccaneers on a new contract that will make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coordinators.

Coen, 39, joined the Buccaneers last offseason and helped make Tampa Bay one of the league’s most effective offenses. The unit finished No. 3 in total yards and No. 4 in points. Tampa Bay was also No. 4 in rushing and No. 3 in passing offense in 2024, helping the club capture a fourth consecutive NFC South title.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 71.4 percent of his throws for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His completion rate, yards, and touchdowns all set new career highs.

If Coen had departed, the Buccaneers would’ve needed a new offensive coordinator for the third straight season. After head coach Todd Bowles fired Byron Leftwich, Dave Canales came in for the 2023 season and was hired after one year to coach the Panthers.

Now, the Buccaneers will have continuity at a key spot on their staff.

But, the Jaguars’ coaching search continues. They have reportedly set second interviews with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.