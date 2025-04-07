Bears, Patriots, Jets start offseason work on Monday

The NFL will take another step toward the 2025 season on Monday.

Offseason programs will get underway for the Bears, Patriots, and Jets. Those three teams all hired new coaches earlier this year and are therefore able to start their programs two weeks ahead of teams with returning coaches.

The Raiders, Jaguars, Cowboys, and Saints are the other clubs with new coaches. Vegas and Jacksonville will start their programs on Tuesday while the other clubs will wait until next Monday.

The first two weeks of offseason programs are limited to conditioning work and meetings. The latter will be valuable to these clubs as new coaches will be working with their players for the first time and starting the process of installing the systems that will help determine their success or failure in their positions.