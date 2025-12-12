Bucs strike first, take 7-0 lead on Falcons

The Buccaneers have lost four of their past five games. They desperately need a win tonight to stop the bleeding.

Tampa Bay has taken a 7-0 lead on Atlanta with 1:38 left in the first quarter.

Baker Mayfield’s throw to Jalen McMillan was ruled a 20-yard touchdown initially but reversed by replay to a 19-yard gain to the 1. Running back Sean Tucker scored two plays later.

The Bucs drove 83 yards in 11 plays.

The drive included Mike Evans’ first catch, which went for a 12-yard gain, in his first game back since breaking his collarbone in Week 7.

Mayfield is 4-of-9 for 65 yards, with Emeka Egbuka catching a 23-yard pass.

Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes is in the X-ray room, questionable to return with a right ankle injury. He was injured on Rachaad White’s 20-yard run with 5:06 left.