Bucs interview Mike McDaniel for their OC opening

The Buccaneers completed an interview with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, the team announced Friday.

The meeting took place in person at the team’s training facility.

The Bucs fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard after one season.

McDaniel was the Dolphins’ head coach from 2022-25 after previously serving as an offensive coordinator on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the 49ers. He was Miami’s offensive play-caller during his tenure as head coach.

During those four combined seasons, the Dolphins ranked eighth in the NFL in both net yards per game (348.0) and passing yards per game (232.8), while also recording the sixth-best yards per carry average (4.54) and the 12th-most points scored per game (23.3).

McDaniel has had interviews for head coaching vacancies with the Falcons, Browns, Titans and Ravens. The Lions have interviewed him for their offensive coordinator position.

The Buccaneers have interviewed six other candidates for their offensive coordinator position. The team previously met with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka, former Titans head coach Brian Callahan, Lions passing game coordinator David Shaw, Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork and Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.