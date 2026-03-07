Cowboys use second-round restricted free agent tender on Brandon Aubrey

The Cowboys and kicker Brandon Aubrey have not been able to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension, so the team has moved to a restricted free agent tender ahead of the 2026 league year.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys have used the second-round tender on Aubrey. It carries a $5.81 million salary for the coming year and Aubrey will be free to talk to other clubs once free agency is underway. If he signs an offer sheet, the Cowboys will have a chance to match it or they will receive a second-round pick as compensation.

Aubrey said this week that “you’re not doing what’s right for you” if you don’t test the market under those conditions.

The Cowboys signed the former Notre Dame soccer player in 2023 after he played in the USFL and he has gone 112-of-127 on field goals over three seasons. That includes a 35-of-44 mark from 50-plus yards and six field goals from 60 or more yards.

The Cowboys have also used a second-round tender on offensive lineman T.J. Bass. It carries a salary of $5.8 million.