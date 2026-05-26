De’Von Achane doesn’t want to hear about 2026 being a rebuilding year

Running back De’Von Achane signed a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins this month, but he’s not taking the long view when it comes to the Dolphins turning into a winning team.

The Dolphins have made a coaching change, parted ways with several veterans, traded wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and taken a major cap hit by releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since the end of the 2025 season. That’s led to many dire predictions about the team’s chances this fall, but Achane told former teammate Terron Armstead on The Set podcast that he doesn’t see things the same way.

“I’m not trying to hear ‘we rebuilding for two years,’” Achane said. “I ain’t trying to do it. Most definitely, I want to win the division, we gotta win the playoff game. I ain’t even going to say we’re going be trying to win the championship, but we just got to get those things first.”

The extension and the offseason changes have pushed Achane into a veteran leadership role heading into his fourth season and he’d like to be leading his team to a better than expected record once that season is underway.