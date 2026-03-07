Rams place CB Darious Williams on reserve/retired list

Early March is a time for plenty of roster moves, as teams begin to reshape their rosters — often dramatically.

The Rams, who struck a deal this week to trade for cornerback Trent McDuffie, have placed veteran cornerback Darious Williams on the reserve/retired list.

The move likely has occurred in lieu of the Rams releasing Williams, 32, from the final year of his current contract, which would have made him a free agent. He’s instead choosing to end his playing career.

Undrafted out of UAB in 2018, Williams initially signed with the Ravens. He appeared in three games as a rookie with the Ravens before being released in October. The Rams claimed him on waivers.

By 2020, he became a constant contributor on defense, with 10 starts. He participated in 81 percent of the defensive snaps during 16 regular-season games.

After the 2021 season, he signed a three-year deal in free agency with the Jaguars. Released after 2023, he returned to the Rams, on a three-year, $22.5 million deal.

His retirement clears $7.5 million in cap space. He was due to receive a $500,000 roster bonus next weekend.

Williams, a member of the Super Bowl LVI championship team, appeared in 104 regular-season games with 69 starts. His 10 postseason starts included Super Bowl LVI and, most recently, the 2025 NFC Championship.