Sean McVay isn’t worried about being cold during Sunday’s game

The Rams will be playing in very cold conditions on Sunday in Chicago. The Rams have tried their damnedest this week to act as if it won’t bother them.

On Friday, coach Sean McVay was asked whether he’ll be wearing layers during the game.

“I’m going shirtless,” McVay said with a laugh. “No, you know what, I will say this, [quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] since he got here, he introduced me to the wetsuit stuff. I’ll wear that. Maybe I’ll have a heated vest. I’ve had some guys that have had that. Here’s what I do know, I can’t think about too many things. I trust whatever [senior director of equipment] Brendan Burger’s got ready for me. I’m going to actually get with him after we get done with practice today. He’ll show me everything that he’s got. Usually it’s a thumbs up. I don’t give a crap about me being warm or cold. That shit doesn’t matter at all. It’s about our players, but ‘Burg’ takes good care of me.”

The next question was an important one — will whatever McVay is wearing will keep him from running down the sideline.

“I’m an athlete,” McVay said, laughing again. “I’ll be in good shape, man. Don’t you worry about me. We’ll be good. Don’t worry. What do you think, I’m going to dress up like the Michelin man or something? No, we’ll be good. All kidding aside, ‘Burg’ has always done a really good job of outfitting me and it hasn’t been an issue. Now that I’m not being too stubborn to throw a beanie on after my mom and my wife ripped me, we’ll be in good shape there, too.”

It’s one thing to act like the cold won’t be an issue. It’s another thing to be out in the cold, for multiple hours. It takes a toll. It can be exhausting. It can overcome the desire to do whatever needs to be done, all in the name of getting the hell out of it.

At one level, it’s mind over matter. At another level, the human body reacts to it. The challenge for the brain is to ignore it.

Will it be a factor in the game? On Sunday night, we’ll all find out.