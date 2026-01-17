Bill Belichick will appear as analyst on ACC Network for national championship

During nearly two weeks of the 2026 coaching carousel, Bill Belichick’s name has not been mentioned once.

It now has been.

Belichick will be a guest analyst for the ACC Network coverage of the national championship game between Indiana and Miami, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Belichick’s first year as a college football coach at North Carolina did not go well. The Tar Heels went 4-8.

With eight (still nine, technically) current vacancies in the NFL, Belichick has been linked to none of them. And there’s been no indication that any team has been doing the kind of background work on Belichick that undoubtedly would consist of talking to folks at New England, where Belichick spent 24 years as a head coach before being fired in January 2024.

Many believe he’d love to resume his pursuit of Don Shula’s all-time wins record. In three hiring cycles, Belichick has gotten one interview, two years ago with the Falcons.

Belichick’s time in the NFL presumably has ended. The only question is whether his second year at North Carolina will go well enough to get him a third.

For now, the coach who generally has no use for the media will gladly collect a paycheck to talk about football in the media, as he did during his year out of the game — when he seemingly took any media job that came his way.