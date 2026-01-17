 Skip navigation
caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
What is Brown's future with the Eagles?
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Bill Belichick will appear as analyst on ACC Network for national championship

  
Published January 16, 2026 08:23 PM

During nearly two weeks of the 2026 coaching carousel, Bill Belichick’s name has not been mentioned once.

It now has been.

Belichick will be a guest analyst for the ACC Network coverage of the national championship game between Indiana and Miami, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Belichick’s first year as a college football coach at North Carolina did not go well. The Tar Heels went 4-8.

With eight (still nine, technically) current vacancies in the NFL, Belichick has been linked to none of them. And there’s been no indication that any team has been doing the kind of background work on Belichick that undoubtedly would consist of talking to folks at New England, where Belichick spent 24 years as a head coach before being fired in January 2024.

Many believe he’d love to resume his pursuit of Don Shula’s all-time wins record. In three hiring cycles, Belichick has gotten one interview, two years ago with the Falcons.

Belichick’s time in the NFL presumably has ended. The only question is whether his second year at North Carolina will go well enough to get him a third.

For now, the coach who generally has no use for the media will gladly collect a paycheck to talk about football in the media, as he did during his year out of the game — when he seemingly took any media job that came his way.