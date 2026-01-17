Report: Giants, John Harbaugh are “working through organizational and operational issues”

The Giants and John Harbaugh are close to a deal. Unless they aren’t.

Here’s the latest from Jordan Raanan, who covers the Giants for ESPN.com: “My understanding is the Giants and John Harbaugh’s side are working through organizational and operational issues. Still a gap to close before the deal is signed and sealed.”

That’s far more specific than the report from earlier in the day, by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, that the two sides are haggling over “language.”

Then there’s this, from Ian O’Connor of TheAthletic.com: “Sounds like John Harbaugh & the Giants might take this deep into the night tonight, more likely tomorrow. Things are still OK. Hang in there. Still a lot to review in contract. John & [G.M.] Joe Schoen have gotten along. Can’t see this unraveling. Both sides know way too much at stake.”

O’Connor’s nugget is noteworthy because he has a pipeline to Giants exec Chris Mara, who told O’Connor on Monday about the Sunday informal lunch meeting with Harbaugh.

Hovering over all of this is the question of whether and to what extent Harbaugh will be attempt to pry authority from Schoen. Harbaugh may want control over the roster. He may want final say over the draft. He may want Schoen to report to him.

Harbaugh has all the leverage. He had plenty before it was leaked that he was close to a deal with the Giants. Two days later, he has even more.

If this falls apart, the egg won’t be on his face. It’ll be on the Giants, who’ll be forced to pivot to a coach who will always be perceived as Plan B. It will become, to use a technical term, a shitshow.

It sort of already is. Nearly 48 hours have passed since the reports emerged that Harbaugh and the Giants were closing in on a deal. The delay wouldn’t be happening if it wasn’t something big, because time is clearly of the essence — for everyone involved.