Titans sideline reporter loses spot on charter for sharing story from team flight

In a season featuring few reasons to mention the Titans, a team sideline reporter has made a headline for mentioning something he heard on the Titans’ plane.

Via Ben Axelrod of AwfulAnnouncing.com (citing Paul Kuharsky), Will Boling has been removed from the team’s charter flights going forward. Boling’s offense was to share something he’d witnessed on the trip home from Cleveland after a Week 14 win.

Boling had shared, per Axelrod, that Titans defensive end Arden Key commandeered the plane’s intercom system to tell his teammates to ignore comments quarterback Cam Ward made after the victory.

“On Monday, I told a story about a comment I heard on the Titans’ team charter,” Boling said in an appearance on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville. “And I want to apologize for sharing something that should have remained private and totally off the record. I totally understand the team plane and bus are sacred places for players, for coaches, for members of the organization. I take full accountability. I broke their trust with that team by sharing details that were not mine to share. Moving forward, I will work to regain that trust. I sincerely apologize.”

Trust, as they say, is earned in drops and squandered in buckets. Still, it seems Boling has learned a valuable lesson about zipping it, especially since it seems to be a transgression less about malice and more about naiveté.

Especially since what he shared was fairly innocuous.