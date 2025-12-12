 Skip navigation
Bucs’ special teams mistake leads to Falcons’ TD

  
Published December 11, 2025 09:08 PM

The Buccaneers, who led 7-0, stopped the Falcons on third down in the red zone. Atlanta seemingly settled for a 31-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal, but Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum was penalized for being offsides.

It was close whether he got back out of the neutral zone before the snap. The 5-yard penalty on fourth-and-4 allowed the Falcons to take the points off the board.

On the next play, Kirk Cousins found tight end Kyle Pitts for an 8-yard touchdown.

The game is tied 7-7 with 12:11 left in the second quarter.

Cousins is 8-of-10 for 83 yards and a touchdown, with Pitts catching three passes for 47 yards. Bijan Robinson has six carries for 33 yards.