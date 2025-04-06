Agent: Shaq Barrett will “definitely” play this year

Two-time Super Bowl champion Shaq Barrett retired before 20254 training, He unretired late in the season.

He apparently doesn’t intend to retire again in 2025.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, agent Drew Rosenhaus recently made it clear that Barrett isn’t walking away.

“He’s definitely going to play this year,” Rosenhaus said.

Undrafted in 2014, Barrett spent four years with the Broncos and five with the Buccaneers. He signed with the Dolphins last year; he decided in mid-July to not play.

Barrett emerged from retirement during the season. The Dolphins eventually released him. After clearing waivers, he returned to the Bucs. He appeared in the regular-season finale, taking 12 defensive snaps. He also participated in five snaps in the playoff loss to the Commanders.

Rosenhaus told Joe BucsFan.com that Barrett will consider all opportunities as he looks for the best fit. The best fit could still be Tampa Bay.

During the Scouting Combine, Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht said this: “We’ll never close the door on Shaq. We’ll see where that goes. We never close the door on Shaq.”

Only 32, Barrett has 59.0 career sacks. He won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.