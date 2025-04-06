 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Agent: Shaq Barrett will “definitely” play this year

  
Published April 6, 2025 07:57 PM

Two-time Super Bowl champion Shaq Barrett retired before 20254 training, He unretired late in the season.

He apparently doesn’t intend to retire again in 2025.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, agent Drew Rosenhaus recently made it clear that Barrett isn’t walking away.

He’s definitely going to play this year,” Rosenhaus said.

Undrafted in 2014, Barrett spent four years with the Broncos and five with the Buccaneers. He signed with the Dolphins last year; he decided in mid-July to not play.

Barrett emerged from retirement during the season. The Dolphins eventually released him. After clearing waivers, he returned to the Bucs. He appeared in the regular-season finale, taking 12 defensive snaps. He also participated in five snaps in the playoff loss to the Commanders.

Rosenhaus told Joe BucsFan.com that Barrett will consider all opportunities as he looks for the best fit. The best fit could still be Tampa Bay.

During the Scouting Combine, Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht said this: “We’ll never close the door on Shaq. We’ll see where that goes. We never close the door on Shaq.”

Only 32, Barrett has 59.0 career sacks. He won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers.