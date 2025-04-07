 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commissioner wants revamped playoff seeding, to make late-season games more compelling

  
Published April 6, 2025 08:35 PM

So why did the league office ask the Lions to propose playoff seeding based on record, regardless of division championship? Because the Commissioner wants it.

Per multiple sources, it became clear during last week’s league meetings that Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to eliminate the guaranteed home game for teams that win their divisions.

Goodell’s preference became clear during the meeting regarding the proposal that was made by the Lions (at the prompting of executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent). One source in the room for the session said Goodell became visibly irritated at the resistance to the measure.

The goal is to make more late-season games interesting. But there’s no guarantee that will happen. In 2024, for example, the final game of the regular season between the Vikings and Lions would have had lower stakes, since the loser still would have hosted a playoff game the following weekend.

The Lions’ proposal was tabled to May. As one source put it, items that the league supports get tabled when “the [Competition Committee] or Rogers didn’t want the L.”

Whether Goodell can eat a W on this one remains to be seen. The compromise could be that division winners with sub-.500 records won’t host a Wild Card game. Another possibility is to re-seed after the Wild Card round.

Regardless, the NFL wants to change the status quo. More specifically, Goodell wants to change the status quo. On one hand, it’s for the owners to determine their rules. On the other hand, it’s Goodell’s name on every football.