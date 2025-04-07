 Skip navigation
Steelers GM Omar Khan: We always want to approach the draft not needing any one position

  
April 7, 2025

The Steelers think they’ve done enough in free agency not to need to reach for any position in the draft.

That’s what Steelers General Manager Omar Khan tries to accomplish each year, and it’s his feeling heading into the 2025 NFL draft that the Steelers don’t have any one need they have to hit.

“Our goal is always to put ourselves in a position where we don’t have to take a guy at a specific position,” Khan said in a video made by the Steelers. “And I feel like we’ve added some key pieces to what we’re trying to accomplish. And this draft is, there’s some really good players in this draft that can help us at various positions. And we’ve been working hard at trying to make sure we set our board right, and there’s more work to come. This is the next three or four weeks are going to be really important, but we’re right in the middle of it and feel good about it.”

The position that’s the greatest need for the Steelers right now is quarterback, but they appear more likely to address that need by signing Aaron Rodgers than by drafting a quarterback who could start as a rookie. The Steelers may be looking for depth on the offensive or defensive line, the secondary or at running back, but there’s not one glaring need they have to fill, and that’s the way they want to approach the draft.