Report: Free agent CB Shaquill Griffin to reunite with Seahawks

Free agent cornerback Shaquill Griffin is returning to Seattle.

Griffin and the Seahawks began talking about a reunion six weeks ago, and it has finally happened, with Griffin agreeing to terms Wednesday, Jordan Schultz reports.

Griffin, 29, initially joined the Seahawks as a third-round pick in 2017. He played his first four seasons with the club, reaching the only Pro Bowl of his career with the Seahawks in 2019.

He’s also spent time with Jacksonville, Houston, Carolina, and most recently, Minnesota. Griffin appeared in all 17 games with three starts for the Vikings in 2024, recording two interceptions and six passes defensed.

Griffin has appeared in 106 games with 82 starts in his career. He’s tallied 70 passes defensed with nine interceptions.