Ohio legislature clears path for Browns to leave Cleveland, despite Art Modell Law

The Browns have found a way to beat Cleveland.

With litigation pending over whether the Art Modell Law keeps the Browns from moving out of downtown Cleveland to suburban Brook Park, the Ohio legislature has revised the Modell law in a way that makes the legal issue moot.

Via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the change to the Modell Law was among nearly 600 amendments to the state budget. It allows Ohio pro sports teams who play in tax-supported facilities to move within Ohio when their leases expire.

Basically, the change clarifies that the goal of the Modell Law was to keep pro sports teams from leaving the state. Which also opens the door, in theory, for Columbus to try to pilfer the Bengals or the Browns, in theory.

The bill will be effective if/when Governor Mike DeWine signs it into law.

Ruiter also reports that the Browns plan to close on the purchase of 176 acres in Brook Park this week. It will be the location of the new dome stadium that is scheduled to open in 2029.

The state will be contributing $600 million to the project. With Cuyahoga County insisting it won’t cooperate, the Browns will have to come up with the rest of the money through other sources.