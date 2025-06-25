What happens next with the collusion story?

The collusion ruling could, depending on what the players choose to do, have ramifications for the NFL and/or the NFL Players Association. The collusion story is a different issue entirely.

Will it die on the vine in the wake of the looming hard reset of Fourth of July weekend, or will one or more media outlets assign reporters to try to advance the matter?

What do union sources think of this? How do members of the NFLPA executive committee feel? What about the board of player representatives? Individual players?

There are several specific wrinkles to which people involved in union management may have strong feelings, from the hiding of the decision for more than five months to the disparaging comments made by former NFLPA president (and current NFLPA chief strategy officer) J.C. Tretter regarding Russell Wilson.

Agents may have strong opinions. Lawyers may want to chime in. It won’t matter unless reporters seek them out.

The entire situation has all the earmarks of a (technical term) shitshow. Will the NFL and the NFLPA manage to steer the situation into silence, or will it sprout legs?

Much of it depends on whether the small army of people who cover the NFL will throw caution to the wind and chase things they don’t want us to know. I’ll bet the under, and hope to be pleasantly surprised.