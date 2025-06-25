If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want attention, why is he doing Pat McAfee’s show in June?

Always be leery of people who voluntarily appear on a very public platform and declare, “I don’t want attention.”

That’s what Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did on Tuesday. There was no reason for him to appear on Pat McAfee’s show. But Rodgers nevertheless became the center of attention in order to again make the case that he doesn’t want to be the center of attention.

He made the comments specifically in the context of his plan to disappear once he’s done playing.

“I don’t want the attention — I know that’s a narrative out there,” Rodgers said. “When this is all done, it’s Keyser Söze. You won’t see me. I won’t be in the public. I don’t want to live a public life. That’s why it’s so strange, what’s going on right now in my private life, because I don’t want to live a life in the public eye. I’m not gonna be in the public eye. When this is done, I’m done. You won’t see me, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Then why are we seeing you now? Why are you doing a late June video interview on ESPN?

And why do you plan to continue to do them each and every Tuesday during the season, even though everything you say can and potentially will become a distraction for the Steelers?

At one point, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did a weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. He said plenty of things. Those things from time to time created issues for the team. Eventually, he stopped.

If Rodgers truly doesn’t want attention, he shouldn’t do McAfee’s show. He shouldn’t do any media other than his mandatory press conferences.

So, no, we don’t believe Rodgers will disappear. He might believe it when he says it. We won’t believe it until he does it.

And there’s no problem if he wants to have a podcast or otherwise be visible after he’s done playing. He just shouldn’t act like he’s not going to do it then, when he continues to do it now.