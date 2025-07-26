Matthew Stafford will remain out of practice next week and his return is week to week

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that quarterback Matthew Stafford would miss the start of training camp, returning for the second block. Stafford, though, will not get back into team drills next week.

McVay gave a medical update on Stafford’s sore back Saturday, emphasizing that the two-time Pro Bowler has not had a setback in his rehab. Stafford, though, will continue to work on the side into next week.

“The ultimate goal is Houston [for the season opener], and being mindful of that, so we’ll take it a week at a time with him,” McVay said, via video from the team. “Based on sitting down with [the team’s sports medicine and performance senior vice president] Reggie [Scott] and with Matthew and talking with Dr. [Robert] Watkins, we feel like that’s the smart thing to do. A week at a time with him.

“But I don’t have any more concerns. The goal in mind is Houston, and I do think this is the best plan for him.”

Stafford, 37, is entering his fifth season with the Rams. He got through 2024 healthy, with the Rams sitting him in their Week 18 game having already clinched the NFC West. Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his throws last season for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Rams have a plan to get him through a full season again, and this is part of that plan.

The team will be deliberate in Stafford’s training camp participation.

McVay said he should have characterized Stafford as “week to week” when he reported the injury earlier this week.

“It does not worry me,” McVay said of the delay to get Stafford into team drills. “What I probably should have done is say we’re taking it a week at a time, but I don’t have any reason to be concerned based on the information that’s been given. With that being said, I don’t think we can be smart enough with somebody like Matthew. I think it’s best for him and best for our football team. That’s kind of the plan we’ll have moving forward. I know that will surprise people, but I did want to at least let you guys know as we’re begin fluid with this. But we don’t have any reason for concern, but I do think it’s the smart thing just based on [getting him ready for the season opener] Sept. 7 . . . with that being the main goal in mind.”