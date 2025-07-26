 Skip navigation
Dolphins agree to terms with Mike Hilton

  
July 26, 2025

The Dolphins doubled up on experienced additions to their cornerback corps on Saturday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client Mike Hilton has agreed to terms with the team. That news came after the Dolphins confirmed that they have signed former Patriots and Raiders corner Jack Jones.

Hilton spent the last four seasons with the Bengals and his first four seasons with the Steelers. He had 73 tackles and an interception last season and has 520 tackles, 13 interceptions, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries for his career.

The Dolphins came into camp with questions at corner after trading Jalen Ramsey. They lost Artie Burns to a torn ACL in their first training camp practice and Kader Kohou left Saturday’s session after suffering an apparent leg injury, but they have not given any update on his condition.