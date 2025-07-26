CB Jack Jones agrees to deal with Dolphins

The Dolphins were in the market for veteran cornerback help before Artie Burns tore his ACL this week and they’ve added some in the wake of that injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Patriots and Raiders corner Jack Jones. It’s a one-year deal for the veteran.

Jones was a 2022 fourth-round pick in New England and was waived in November 2023 after being benched in the wake of missing curfew on a road trip. He was claimed off of waivers in Las Vegas and he started 16 of the 17 games he played for the Raiders in 2024.

Jones had 69 tackles, three interceptions, and an interception return for a touchdown in those 17 appearances, but he was released after the regime change for the Raiders this offseason. Given the inexperienced corners already on the Dolphins roster, he should have a shot at a starting role in Miami this year as well.