Report: Treylon Burks fractured his collarbone

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks injured his shoulder during Saturday’s practice at Nissan Stadium and the initial report about his condition suggests he’s going to miss time with the injury.

NFL Media reports that Burks fractured his collarbone while making a catch during the workout. The wideout is still undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury and establish a timeline for recovery, but the report says he is expected to miss the start of the regular season at the very least.

It’s an unfortunate and familiar predicament for Burks. The 2022 first-round pick missed 12 games over his first two seasons and he missed the final 12 games of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL. Burks has 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown when he has been healthy enough to play.

Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, and Tyler Lockett are joined by fourth-round picks Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike in the Titans’ receiving corps. The Burks injury could help undrafted rookie Xavier Restrepo’s chances of sticking with college teammate Cam Ward through the cut to 53 players.