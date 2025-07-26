Vikings reward Josh Metellus with three-year, $36 million extension

Vikings safety Josh Metellus earned a new contract. And now he has one.

Via NFL Media, the Vikings and Metellus have agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million extension.

He was due to earn a base salary of $3.675 million in 2025. He’ll now have a four-year, $39.675 million deal.

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Metellus became a regular contributor on defense in 2023. He has 27 starts in 34 regular-season games over the last two seasons.

He sat out of team drills during the offseason program while waiting for his new deal. He recently said he was willing to bet on himself, play out his contract, and see what happens next.