Josh Metellus: I have no problem betting on myself

Vikings safety Josh Metellus is taking a different approach to training camp practices than he took to the team’s spring work.

Metellus sat out of team drills during OTAs as he moved into the final year of his contract, but he was practicing without limitations when the team took the field to kick off camp on Wednesday. Metellus indicated there have been discussions about an extension that would keep him in Minnesota, but said that he’s comfortable playing out the year and seeing what happens.

“You leave that to the front office and agents,” Metellus said. “That’s their job to compare numbers and stuff. My job is just to go out there and play. If that has to be the case, I’ve been betting on myself since I got into this league so I’m not worried about going out here and having the best year of my life.”

Metellus was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Vikings and he’s moved into a more prominent role on defense the last two seasons. He had 103 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble last year.