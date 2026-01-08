Bucs offensive consultant Tom Moore announces his retirement

Tom Moore will not return to the Bucs as an offensive consultant in 2026 and he doesn’t plan on moving to another team to continue his long run as an NFL assistant coach.

Moore told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he is retiring. Moore joined the Bucs in his current role in 2019 and he told Stroud that he is stepping away to help care for his wife after she suffered a recent stroke.

“It’s time for me to go home and take care of my wife,” Moore said. “For 62 years, she made a lot of sacrifices so I could live a dream and it’s always been about Tom but now it’s about Willie. “It’s time. I’ve been fortunate to land in a lot of great places. This is a great place. The Glazers are fantastic owners. It doesn’t get any better than Jason Licht as general manager. Todd [Bowles] is great . . . it’s a tough business. I’ve been blessed.”

Moore entered the NFL as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in 1977 and he moved to their offensive coordinator role in 1983. He left the Steelers after the 1989 season and worked for the Vikings, Lions and Saints before becoming the Colts’ offensive coordinator in 1998. Moore became known for working closely with Peyton Manning during his time with the Colts and he remained in Indianapolis through 2010. He worked for the Jets, Titans and Cardinals before joining Tampa’s staff.