Report: Browns have interest in Mike McDaniel for head coach

  
Published January 8, 2026 11:17 AM

The Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel on Thursday, setting him up to be one of the top offensive coordinator candidates available in this coaching cycle.

But there’s also a chance McDaniel lands another head coaching job right away.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have interest in McDaniel as a candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

McDaniel has some history with the organization, albeit from a while ago. He was Cleveland’s receivers coach in 2014 under head coach Mike Pettine when Kyle Shanahan was the team’s offensive coordinator. When Shanahan departed the organization, McDaniel followed him to Atlanta and then to San Francisco.

Cabot notes that McDaniel has long been admired inside the Browns’ building and has been on the team’s radar for some time. The club will do its due diligence on McDaniel now that he is available.

The Browns beat the Dolphins 31-6 in 2025. McDaniel was 35-33 in the regular season and 0-2 in the postseason with Miami.