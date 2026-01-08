Matthew Stafford wins NFC offensive player of the month

Matthew Stafford may win the first MVP award of his career.

He’s at least the last offensive player of the month for 2025.

The league announced on Thursday that Stafford is the NFC offensive player of the month for December and January.

Stafford completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,634 yards with 14 touchdowns in five games. He registered a 104.0 passer rating.

The veteran quarterback finished the 2025 season with 4,707 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, completing 65 percent of his throws. It’s the first time in his career that Stafford has led the league in either passing yards or passing touchdowns.

Stafford will try to put a November loss behind him when the Rams play the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.