Wild Card Preview: Packers vs. Bears
Wild Card Preview: Packers vs. Bears
Wild Card Preview: Rams vs. Panthers
Wild Card Preview: Rams vs. Panthers
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_260108.jpg
Would Raiders ever re-hire McDaniels has coach?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Chris Ballard: Daniel Jones has a really bright future here

  
Published January 8, 2026 11:40 AM

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones doesn’t have a contract for the 2026 season, but it’s clear that he’s the guy that the Colts are planning to have running their offense.

General Manager Chris Ballard left no doubt about that during a Thursday press conference. Ballard called Jones “a really good fit for the organization” and said that he thought the organization brought out the best in Jones prior to his torn Achilles.

Ballard conceded that Jones’ recovery from that injury is an obstacle, but expressed confidence that “we’ll work through that” to get a deal done with a player that he sees as an answer to the team’s needs in the “near and long” term.

“I think Daniel Jones has a really bright future here in Indianapolis,” Ballard said.

Jones has also expressed a desire to remain with the Colts, so it looks like it will be a matter of finding the right years and numbers for a contract that will give the Colts a chance to recapture what was going right for the season until they reached the midway point of the season.