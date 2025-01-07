Jaguars request interview with Bucs OC Liam Coen

The Jaguars’ list of head coaching candidates is starting to take shape.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. It’s the first time Coen’s name has come up in a head coaching search this week.

Coen replaced Dave Canales as the coordinator in Tampa when Canales became the Panthers’ head coach in 2024. The Bucs finished fourth in the league in points and third in yards on the way to winning the NFC South.

With the Bucs playing the Commanders this week, Coen will not be able to sit for any interviews until next week.

The Jaguars have also set up an interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and requested one with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.