 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars request permission to interview Ben Johnson

  
Published January 7, 2025 09:37 AM

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a man in demand. For the latest team linked to him, Johnson might have demands that won’t be met.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Jaguars have requested permission to interview Johnson for the vacant head-coaching position.

The fact that G.M. Trent Baalke is staying put likely will make Johnson not interested. Possibly to the point that he won’t even accept the virtual interview request.

We’ve heard from multiple sources that Johnson has no interest in taking the Jaguars job unless there’s a new General Manager. As recently explained, “alignment” with the front office is a key factor for Johnson.

Watch the attached clip from PFT Live. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who has owned the team for 13 years, doesn’t seem to understand the impact that stopping short of a clean sweep will have on the coaching search. Ultimately, coaches with options will opt to go elsewhere, if they don’t want to work with the incumbent G.M.

It’s also possible Khan doesn’t care. His team might not be winning games, but he’s winning at the cash register, every single year. As his $360 million yacht confirms.