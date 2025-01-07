Jaguars request permission to interview Ben Johnson

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a man in demand. For the latest team linked to him, Johnson might have demands that won’t be met.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Jaguars have requested permission to interview Johnson for the vacant head-coaching position.

The fact that G.M. Trent Baalke is staying put likely will make Johnson not interested. Possibly to the point that he won’t even accept the virtual interview request.

We’ve heard from multiple sources that Johnson has no interest in taking the Jaguars job unless there’s a new General Manager. As recently explained, “alignment” with the front office is a key factor for Johnson.

Watch the attached clip from PFT Live. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who has owned the team for 13 years, doesn’t seem to understand the impact that stopping short of a clean sweep will have on the coaching search. Ultimately, coaches with options will opt to go elsewhere, if they don’t want to work with the incumbent G.M.

It’s also possible Khan doesn’t care. His team might not be winning games, but he’s winning at the cash register, every single year. As his $360 million yacht confirms.