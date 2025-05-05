 Skip navigation
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
Sanders will make 'impact' on and off the field
Analyzing Belichick's public image in 2025

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Report: Browns LB Devin Bush is arrested for simple assault and harassment

  
Published May 4, 2025 10:49 PM

Browns linebacker Devin Bush, a former first-round draft pick of the Steelers, reportedly was arrested near Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Via Colin Dunlap of KDKA Radio, Dunlap was arrested for simple assault and harassment in the Bell Acres Borough.

The document posted by Dunlap indicates that Bush is awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

The 10th overall selection in 2019, Bush spent four years with the Steelers, through 2022. He finished third in 2019 in the defensive rookie of the year voting.

Bush spent 2023 with the Seahawks. He appeared in 16 games with 10 starts for the Browns in 2024. In March, he re-signed with the Browns, on a one-year, $3.25 million deal with $2.97 million guaranteed.

Beyond any potential consequences within the criminal justice system, Bush will face potential discipline under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.