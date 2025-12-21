Saints take 9-6 lead into halftime against Jets

The Saints’ plan to let quarterback Tyler Shough cook hasn’t resulted in a touchdown, but it has been enough to give the Saints a halftime lead over the Jets.

Shough is 21-of-32 for 205 yards while leading the Saints to three field goals through the first 30 minutes. They ended the half with a fourth try for three points, but rookie kicker Charlie Smyth hooked it wide to keep the score 9-6 at the break.

Tight end Juwan Johnson has seven catches for 82 yards and wide receiver Chris Olave has six catches for 58 yards against a Jets defense playing under interim coordinator Chris Harris for the first time this season. Olave had a shot at a touchdown on one of the Saints’ scoring drives, but cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers was able to knock the ball away.

Jets rookie quarterback Brady Cook has not had as much to do as Shough. He’s 8-of-12 for 74 yards and he’s been sacked a couple of times by Cam Jordan. He’ll get the ball to start the second half and we’ll see if either team will be able to get the ball into the end zone before the afternoon is over.