Gardner Minshew downgraded to out, Titans lead Chiefs 16-6 in third quarter

It will be Chris Oladokun the rest of the way for the Chiefs as they play the Titans on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew has been downgraded to out for Kansas City, as the club is down 16-6 to the Titans in the third quarter in Week 16.

Minshew appeared to be hobbled after the Chiefs’ first drive on Sunday. But he stayed in for the next few possessions until he was examined on the sideline and removed from the game.

Minshew was 3-of-8 for 15 yards at the time of his exit.

Should something happen to Oladokun, Noah Gray is Kansas City’s emergency third quarterback, according to the CBS broadcast.

The Titans were able to go up 9-3 with a 7-yard touchdown pass by Cam Ward late in the first half. While Harrison Butker’s 41-yard field goal made the score 9-6, Titans, at halftime, Tennessee then expanded its advantage with a 1-yard TD from Ward to receiver Chimere Dike to make the score 16-6.