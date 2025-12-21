 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gardner Minshew downgraded to out, Titans lead Chiefs 16-6 in third quarter

  
Published December 21, 2025 02:56 PM

It will be Chris Oladokun the rest of the way for the Chiefs as they play the Titans on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew has been downgraded to out for Kansas City, as the club is down 16-6 to the Titans in the third quarter in Week 16.

Minshew appeared to be hobbled after the Chiefs’ first drive on Sunday. But he stayed in for the next few possessions until he was examined on the sideline and removed from the game.

Minshew was 3-of-8 for 15 yards at the time of his exit.

Should something happen to Oladokun, Noah Gray is Kansas City’s emergency third quarterback, according to the CBS broadcast.

The Titans were able to go up 9-3 with a 7-yard touchdown pass by Cam Ward late in the first half. While Harrison Butker’s 41-yard field goal made the score 9-6, Titans, at halftime, Tennessee then expanded its advantage with a 1-yard TD from Ward to receiver Chimere Dike to make the score 16-6.