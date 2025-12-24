Lamar Jackson estimated as non-participant on Tuesday

The Ravens held only a walk-through practice on Tuesday, but Lamar Jackson did not participate. The quarterback has a back contusion that kept him sidelined.

Coach John Harbaugh called Jackson day-to-day on Monday, a day after Jackson was kneed in the back.

Jackson was the only Ravens player listed as out of practice as the team began preparations for Saturday’s game against the Packers.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (calf), left guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) were estimated as limited participants.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) was a full participant.