Report: Justin Fields declined Pro Bowl invitation

If it wasn’t already clear before this year, the Pro Bowl Games needs to disappear.

The AFC quarterbacks are Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco and Joe Burrow after multiple quarterbacks couldn’t or wouldn’t participate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jets quarterback Justin Fields is one of the quarterbacks who declined the NFL’s offer, choosing instead to focus on his offseason training.

Fields started only nine games. He won two. He threw only seven touchdowns, and the Jets averaged only 20.2 points in his starts.

Yet, he somehow had a chance to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his five-year career.