 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye: I’ll be just fine for Sunday

  
Published February 2, 2026 08:31 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fielded a wide array of questions while at a podium during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday and his health was one of the topics up for discussion.

Maye was listed as limited in two practices last week due to a right shoulder injury and he then came down with an illness that led him to sit out of Friday’s practice. That led the Patriots list him as questionable to play in a hypothetical game over the weekend, but Maye did not share any doubts about his outlook for this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The Patriots held a practice session earlier in the day and Maye said he was “feeling great” after taking part in the workout.

“I’ll be just fine. . . . I threw a good bit. I threw as much as I would at a normal practice,” Maye said. “I felt great, looking forward to getting back out there Wednesday and Thursday for practice again. And Friday, get ready to get a normal week of prep.”

The Patriots will release their first injury report of Super Bowl week on Wednesday and a full practice for the quarterback would be a good sign that all will be well for Super Bowl LX.