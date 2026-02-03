Drake Maye: I’ll be just fine for Sunday

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fielded a wide array of questions while at a podium during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday and his health was one of the topics up for discussion.

Maye was listed as limited in two practices last week due to a right shoulder injury and he then came down with an illness that led him to sit out of Friday’s practice. That led the Patriots list him as questionable to play in a hypothetical game over the weekend, but Maye did not share any doubts about his outlook for this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The Patriots held a practice session earlier in the day and Maye said he was “feeling great” after taking part in the workout.

“I’ll be just fine. . . . I threw a good bit. I threw as much as I would at a normal practice,” Maye said. “I felt great, looking forward to getting back out there Wednesday and Thursday for practice again. And Friday, get ready to get a normal week of prep.”

The Patriots will release their first injury report of Super Bowl week on Wednesday and a full practice for the quarterback would be a good sign that all will be well for Super Bowl LX.