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Anthony Richardson: I’m here right now, I don’t think it’s awkward

  
Published May 27, 2026 06:09 PM

Quarterback Anthony Richardson asked for a trade away from the Colts this offseason, but no deal came and Richardson is now taking part in the team’s offseason workouts.

Richardson is competing for the No. 2 quarterback job with Riley Leonard and he was asked on Wednesday whether it feels awkward to be practicing with the team after spending the offseason in search of a new home.

“No, I don’t think so. I signed a contract,” Richardson said. “I was still on this team before the trade stuff. I’ve got an obligation to this team to come out here and play and perform, be ready to play if they need me. I don’t think it’s weird or awkward.”

Richardson said he just wanted to get back to work after missing most of last season with an eye injury and declined to say if he’s still hoping for a trade.

“I’m not really focused on that right now,” Richardson said. “I’m here right now. I’m just trying to make sure I’m staying healthy and keeping everything up there in the mind.”

Richardson’s three years in the NFL have featured a mix of injuries and underwhelming play, which helps to explain why trade interest has not materialized. That may leave winning the backup job to Daniel Jones as his best path to seeing the field in 2026.