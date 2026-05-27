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Titans sign first-round pick Keldric Faulk

  
Published May 27, 2026 05:50 PM

The Titans have signed all of their 2026 draft picks.

First-round pick Keldric Faulk became the final member of the class to sign his rookie deal on Wednesday. The defensive end became the second of the team’s two first-round picks in April after the Titans exchanged picks with the Bills to move back into the first round.

Faulk was a three-year starter at Auburn and closed out his college time with 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks in 2025. He had seven sacks in 2024 and the Titans will be hoping he can boost their pass rush off the edge as a rookie.

Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Jacob Martin, and Femi Oladejo are also part of that group in Tennessee.