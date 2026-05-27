Jets to sign K Younghoe Koo

The Jets are signing kicker Younghoe Koo, Connor Hughes of SNYtv reports.

Koo recently participated in the Saints’ rookie minicamp, but New Orleans did not sign him.

He played for both the Falcons and the Giants in 2025, going 6-of-9 on field goals and 13-of-14 on extra points.

The Falcons released Koo after he missed a game-tying field goal at the end of a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. He then appeared in five games with the Giants later in the season.

The 2020 Pro Bowler, who spent seven seasons with the Falcons, is 185-of-217 on field goals and 186-of-194 on extra points for his career.

The Jets already have Cade York and Lenny Krieg on their roster at the position.