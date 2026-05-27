Jayden Daniels: Last season left me with a “miserable feeling”

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. His encore was not as expected.

After a challenging second season, Daniels said he feels like he has something to prove. But it’s the same feeling he had after his first season.

“If you don’t feel you have something to prove, then you shouldn’t be in this profession,” Daniels said, via John Keim of ESPN.

The Commanders went 5-12 in 2025, with Daniels playing only seven games because of injuries to a knee, hamstring and his left elbow. He threw for 1,262 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

“It left a bitter taste in my mouth,” Daniels said. “I mean, it sucked. . . . [It was] a miserable feeling to not go out and do what I do on a daily basis and having setbacks.”

Daniels has a new offensive coordinator, with David Blough replacing Kliff Kingsbury. So far, so good.

“I love the offense. I love what Blough is doing,” Daniels said. “Love how he’s creating and designing different things. It’s awesome to see his creative mind; we’re building this thing together.”