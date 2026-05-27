Lamar Jackson: We’re going to leave fully guaranteed contract conversation in the past

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first media session since the end of the 2025 season included questions about his contract situation.

The Ravens restructured Jackson’s contract in March in order to slash his cap number for 2026 by nearly $40 million, but he’s now set to have a cap hit of nearly $85 million in 2027 as a result. That’s led to a lot of talk on both sides about an extension, but no agreement has been reached at this point.

Jackson said he’s going “keep those conversations private” when asked about his communication with the team and that “we’ll go from there” after the restructure. Jackson asked for a fully guaranteed contract before signing his current deal, but wasn’t interested in revisiting that request when discussing the current state of affairs.

“What year was that? 2022? That conversation is in 2022,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “This is 2026. We [are] going to leave that conversation in 2022. We’re going to leave it in 2022.”

Jackson said he “absolutely” still envisions himself staying with the Ravens, but questions about the future will linger as long as Jackson’s current deal remains in place.