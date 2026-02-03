Jets complete second interviews with Darrell Bevell, Greg Roman for OC job

The Jets have completed in-person interviews with Darrell Bevell and Greg Roman for their offensive coordinator position, the team announced Monday night.

Bevell, 56, spent the past four seasons as the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

He was the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator in 2021 before taking over interim head coach duties for the team’s final four games. Bevell was also the offensive coordinator in Detroit in 2019-20 before handling the reins as interim head coach for the Lions’ final five games in 2020.

Bevell entered the NFL as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Packers from 2003-05. He held offensive coordinator posts with the Vikings (2006-10) and Seahawks (2011-17). The Seahawks appeared in two Super Bowls during that time, and Bevell was part of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII championship team.

Roman, 53, has served as NFL offensive coordinator for 12 of the past 14 seasons. He held that role with the Chargers (2024-25), Ravens (2019-22), Bills (2015-16) and 49ers (2011-14).

Roman got his start in coaching in 1995 as the Panthers’ strength and conditioning assistant and defensive quality control coach. He also worked with the defensive backs and the linebackers. Roman moved to offense in 1997 before eventually serving as Carolina’s offensive line coach in 2001.

He also has spent time with the Texans (2002-05) and was assistant offensive line coach in Baltimore in his first stint with the Ravens in 2006-07.

The Jets conducted virtual interviews with Bevell, Roman, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich and Lunda Wells last week.