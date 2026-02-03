Roger Goodell: Seahawks weren’t fined, will be sold

With the Seahawks in the Super Bowl and with reports recently emerging that the team will be sold by Paul Allen’s sister, Jody — and that the team has been fined $5 million for non-compliance with NFL ownership requirements — the subject became low-hanging fruit for a question during Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl press conference.

He started his response be repeating the NFL’s position that the Seahawks were not fined.

“I think when Paul Allen passed away, it was made very clear that, as a matter of the trust, that the team would eventually be sold. Jody’s doing a great job of managing the team,” Goodell said. “They’ve done a great job. They’re in the Super Bowl. And I think from that standpoint, they’ve done a really important job in the context of the trust and the execution of that. But eventually the team will need to be sold in accordance with that, that’ll be Jody’s decision when she does that. And we will be supportive of that.”

The glaring disconnect between the Wall Street Journal report of a $5 million fine and the league’s repeated denial of any fine lingers. Regardless, and as we’ve known for years, the Seahawks will be sold.

The only remaining questions are when and to whom?