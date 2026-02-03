 Skip navigation
Browns to hire Travis Switzer as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 2, 2026 08:57 PM

Word late last week was that Travis Switzer was considered the frontrunner to be the Browns’ offensive coordinator and it appears the race is over.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns will hire Switzer to fill that role on Todd Monken’s staff.

Switzer and Monken are both making the move from Baltimore to Cleveland. Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Ravens for the last three seasons while Switzer spent nine seasons with the club. He was the run game coordinator for the last two seasons and was a quality control assistant and analyst prior to moving to that position.

Switzer does not have any experience calling plays and Monken will likely reveal how the team will handle that at his introductory press conference this week.