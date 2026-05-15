Steelers sign first-round OT Max Iheanachor

The Steelers signed first-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Friday.

Iheanachor, who played at Arizona State, was selected with the 21st overall pick.

He is the seventh of 10 picks to sign, leaving only second-round wide receiver Germie Bernard, third-round quarterback Drew Allar and seventh-round running back Eli Heidenreich unsigned.

Iheanachor, a key cog in Arizona State’s offensive line, did not allow a sack in his senior season. He appeared in 32 career games, starting 31 for the Sun Devils.

He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2025.

“I’m very excited about Max,” Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “He’s great for us. A stud of a young man. Throughout the process, you heard about him a little bit early, and he just kept growing and growing and growing through the evaluation. He kept climbing up our board. We were excited that he was there.

“I think it’s an excellent pick for us. He’ll be a great addition to our offensive line.”