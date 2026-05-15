 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_packersv2_260515.jpg
Can Packers turn the corner in 2026?
nbc_pft_playoffrematchesv2_260515.jpg
2026 NFL schedule features nine playoff rematches
nbc_pft_reunionrevenge_260515.jpg
Walker at Seahawks among 2026 NFL reunion games

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_packersv2_260515.jpg
Can Packers turn the corner in 2026?
nbc_pft_playoffrematchesv2_260515.jpg
2026 NFL schedule features nine playoff rematches
nbc_pft_reunionrevenge_260515.jpg
Walker at Seahawks among 2026 NFL reunion games

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevor Lawrence didn’t get a schedule-release haircut

  
Published May 15, 2026 05:01 PM

One of the great mysteries of the 2026 offseason has been solved.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not actually get a haircut as part of the team’s schedule-release video.

Technically, hair on his head was cut. But it was a wig.

It’s the second offseason okey-doke regarding football’s answer to Samson. An AI-image fooled some folks last month. Last night’s video created a false impression the old-fashioned way — with a prop.

One of these days, Lawrence will cut his hair short. When he does, no one will actually believe it happened.