Trevor Lawrence didn’t get a schedule-release haircut

One of the great mysteries of the 2026 offseason has been solved.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not actually get a haircut as part of the team’s schedule-release video.

Technically, hair on his head was cut. But it was a wig.

It’s the second offseason okey-doke regarding football’s answer to Samson. An AI-image fooled some folks last month. Last night’s video created a false impression the old-fashioned way — with a prop.

One of these days, Lawrence will cut his hair short. When he does, no one will actually believe it happened.