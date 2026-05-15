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Trevor Lawrence gets haircut in Jaguars’ schedule-release video

  
Published May 14, 2026 09:45 PM

Last month, an image emerged of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with short hair. It was fake.

Now, it’s apparently real.

The Jaguars’ 2026 schedule-release video focuses on Lawrence getting his hair cut. It looks legitimate.

Then again, who knows what is or isn’t real in this inherently fugazi social-media world we’re all navigating?

Even if Lawrence did indeed get his hair cut, he has plenty of time to grow it out again before the season starts, and when the Jaguars attempt to defend an unexpected AFC South crown.

Jacksonville opens the season with a visit from the Browns before returning to Denver in Week 2. They have three prime-time games, all on the road — Thursday night in Week 9 at Baltimore, Week 14 on Monday night at Pittsburgh, and Week 16 on Sunday night at Dallas.