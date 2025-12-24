RG Mekhi Becton, LT Jamaree Salyer did not practice Tuesday

The Chargers could play Saturday’s game without two key offensive lineman in a season of injuries to their offensive line.

Right guard Mekhi Becton (knee) and left tackle Jamaree Salyer (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday.

However, right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) had a full practice and is trending toward a return. Pipkins injured his ankle in Week 14, sidelining him for the past two games. Trevor Penning replaced him.

Running back Kimani Vidal (neck) was among others not practicing.

The Chargers signed running back Jaret Patterson to the active roster and running Royce Freeman to the practice squad as insurance.

Wide receiver Derius Davis (ankle), safety RJ Mickens (shoulder) and defensive lineman Teair Tart (groin) were the other non-participants on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and outside linebacker Khalil Mack had rest days.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back) was limited.

Quarterback Justin Herbert (left hand) was a full participant.